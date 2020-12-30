After Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha bans new year celebrations. Check full list

With night lockdown reinforced in several states amid fears of Covid-19 new strain, new year celebration this year will be a muted affair . (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Year celebrations on December 31 will be a muted affair across the world and as well as in India this time. The outbreak of the new Covid-19 UK variant has also spread fear forcing several states governments to ban new year celebrations. However, not all tourist spots can afford to shut their doors to revellers.

The Union Health Ministry has asked all states to keep a strict vigil on New Year celebrations that could be potential Covid-19 super-spreader events and also to curb crowding as a precautionary measure during the winter season. In a letter to states and Union Territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that the number of active cases has been declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months.

“You will appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as ongoing winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential ‘super spreader’ events and places where crowds may gather,” Bhushan said in the letter.

Here is all you need to know:

States where New Year celebration is banned

Karnataka

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Odisha

Punjab

Where celebrations are allowed under restrictions

Shimla

> Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing masks

> Curfew from 10pm to 6am in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi.

> A strict vigil will also be kept on the tourists through CCTV cameras and drones.

Goa

There is no night curb in Goa, though in Mumbai, new year celebration will be muted. However, there will be no foreign tourists this time as no chartered flight is allowed yet.

Mumbai

> Hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars in Maharashtra will remain open till 11 PM on December 31.

> Gathering of five or more people at public places is prohibited.

Kolkata

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government to ensure that all Covid-19 safety protocols are followed and there is no large gathering in the city for celebrations on the New Year’s eve, which could lead to a spike in the coronavirus infections.