As Covid-19 cases rise, Haryana’s Faridabad tightens entry of people from other districts

Vehicles are stopped at the state border to cross to Delhi after Haryana government sealed its border with the national capital Delhi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus in Faridabad. (AFP File Photo )

Authorities in Haryana’s Faridabad have tightened restrictions over the movement of “government employees and regular people” from other states and districts as the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose in the state.

Faridabad’s district collector Yashpal Yadav issued an order late on Tuesday, saying “doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank employees will be able to enter using ID cards only until 12 pm on April 29…”

The order, which will remain in effect till May 3, said they will have to make arrangements to live at their workplaces.

The order, however, clarified that vehicles transporting essential items, gas services, medicines and those involved in banking services will be allowed to enter the district. There will be no restrictions on the movement of ambulances as well.

“Movement passes issued by the competent authority of the central government in exceptional circumstances will be recognised,” it said, adding violators will be penalised under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order comes after Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said after Sonepat, the state is considering sealing borders in Gurugram and Faridabad districts with the national capital.

“The state is considering sealing all borders with Delhi, including those in Gurugram and Faridabad,” Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, said while speaking to reporters.

The minister said that 18 cases have been reported in the state linked to daily commuters of the state working in Delhi.

Vij, on Sunday, asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to make arrangements to check commuters between Haryana and the national capital and limit the issuance of lockdown passes.

He also blamed the Delhi government for allowing entry of Tablighi Jamaat members, who were allegedly responsible for spreading the virus in the state.

Haryana Police on Tuesday stepped up surveillance along the state’s borders with Delhi after Vij ordered sealing of all entry and exit points with the national capital in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Seven new cases of the coronavirus disease in Haryana took the state’s tally to 308 on Tuesday. Four of these were reported from Jhajjar, while two from Sonepat and one from Panipat.

Faridabad had six active cases and Sonepat the most with 20 patients, followed by Gurugram at 15, Nuh 11, Panipat 8, Panchkula and Jhajjar five each, Rohtak and Ambala three each, Palwal and Hisar two each and Bhiwani has one. The recovery rate in Haryana is about 73%.

