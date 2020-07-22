Sections
Home / India News / As Covid-19 cases rise, six-day lockdown announced in Kashmir Valley

As Covid-19 cases rise, six-day lockdown announced in Kashmir Valley

There were 502 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 15,258.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 13:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man wearing face mask pulls his bicycle on a deserted road in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced complete lockdown in areas of Kashmir zone which have been categorised as red zones due to spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

According to news agency ANI, the complete shutdown will be observed in all such areas of the Kashmir zone, except Bandipora, from Wednesday to July 27. “The agriculture/horticulture and construction activities will continue during this period,” the Information and Public Relations department of Jammu and Kashmir said in an order.

Jammu district commissioner Sushma Chauhan has already announced partial lockdown beginning July 24.

The order on July 19 said that there will be complete restrictions on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the jurisidiction of the Jammu district from 6 pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays, except the movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass is required.



There were 502 fresh cases in the Valley on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 608 new Covid-19 cases, which took the infection tally in the union territory to 15,258, according to Union health ministry. Nine fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 263. Out of these, 243 deaths have been recorded in the Valley and 20 from the Jammu region.

There are now 6,540 active cases in the union territory, while 8,455 patients have recovered from the infection.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 213 new positive cases on Tuesday, followed by 83 in nearby Budgam district.

