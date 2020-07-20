Sections
As Covid-19 cases soar, weekend lockdown to be imposed in Jammu from July 24

As Covid-19 cases soar, weekend lockdown to be imposed in Jammu from July 24



Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Security personnel stop commuters from entering an area sealed due to spike in Covid-19 cases, in Jammu on Sunday. (PTI Photo )

Amid spike in Covid 19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu district commissioner Sushma Chauhan on Sunday evening ordered partial lockdown beginning July 24.

There shall be complete restrictions on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the jurisidiction of the Jammu district from 6 pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays, except the movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass, etc. is required, she stated in the order.

The order has been issued under section 144 of CrPC and section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“Only local chemist, fruits, vegetables and dairy shops can remain accessible for community needs and the passengers coming out from and going to the airport/railway station shall be permitted to move on production of tickets. The staff deployed at airport and railway station (public officials and belonging to Airlines) shall be allowed to move on production of valid ID proof,” the order read.



The government employees of essential services’ departments (including Medical Services) or such other departments as required by government will also be permitted to move on production of ID proofs.

There shall be no restriction on the movement of goods carriers, oil and LPG tankers.

“Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” she said.

