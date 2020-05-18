As lockdown 4.0 begins, a look at list of states with over 5,000 Covid-19 cases

NCovid-19 cases are rising rapidly in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Both states have reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases till date and now near the 5,000-mark. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed China’s tally and now near a grim milestone. On Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs updated the total number of cases in the country to 96,169. The number of fatalities caused by coronavirus across the country stands at 3,029 while 36,823 patients have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

Maharashtra continues to see no respite in its Covid-19 cases, Delhi, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu also struggle to contain the virus spread. Here’s taking a look at states where coronavirus cases are on a rapid rise and have crossed the 5,000-mark.

Maharashtra

The state has reported a whopping 33,053 Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra has recorded 1,198 deaths so far while 7,688

patients have recovered. Mumbai, Thane and Pune are some of the worst-hit cities in the state. Mumbai alone has witnessed over 20,000 coronavirus cases.

Also read: India sees biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 5,242 new patients

Gujarat

Second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 11379. 659 people have died due to the coronavirus disease in Gujarat, 4499 people have recovered so far. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit city in the state.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has reported 11224 coronavirus cases so far, third-highest in the country. Tamil Nadu has seen 4172 people recover from the deadly contagion while 78 patients have succumbed to death.

Delhi

In the national capital, the number of coronavirus cases have breached the 10,000-mark. 10054 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. 160 people have died from the infection while 4485 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 5202 coronavirus cases so far. The number of fatalities in the state has climbed to 131 while 2992 patients have recovered from the deadly contagion. Jaipur is among the worst-hit areas in the state.

States that near 5,000-mark

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Both states have reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases till date and now near the 5,000-mark

Madhya Pradesh has reported 4977 positive cases of coronavirus. 248 people have died from Covid-19 here while 2403 have recovered. Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal are top coronavirus-hit cities here.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reached 4259 in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. While 2441 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 104 have died from the infection here.