As Covid-19 surges, Uttarakhand limits wedding guests to 100

As Covid-19 surges, Uttarakhand limits wedding guests to 100

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 389 fresh Covid-19 cases to take the tally to 74,340. Eight more casualties took the death toll in the pandemic to 1,222.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Dehradun

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued new orders slashing the number of guests allowed in weddings to 100 from 200. (HT PHOTO)

With Covid-19 cases continuing to surge in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued new orders slashing the number of guests allowed in weddings to 100 from 200.

Laying down guidelines for surveillance in containment zones, the government in an order said that only essential activities will be allowed in containment zone, with strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people except for medical emergencies.

“Testing shall be carried out as per prescribed protocol. Listing of contacts shall be carried out in respect of all persons found positive, along with their tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up of contacts for 14 days,” it said.

It also said that 80% of contacts would be traced in 72 hours.



Outside containment zones, places like cinema halls and theatres will function at 50% capacity, swimming pools will be used only for training of sportspersons and exhibition halls will be used only for business-to-business purposes.

“Social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/cultural/religious gatherings, with up to a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 100 persons in closed spaces: and keeping of the size of the ground/space in view, in open spaces,” it said.

District administrations have been allowed to impose local restrictions like night curfew depending on the pandemic situation in their particular areas. However, local lockdown outside containment zones cannot be imposed without prior consultation with the state government.

All district administrations have been asked to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behavior, like compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, sanitization.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 389 fresh Covid-19 cases to take the tally to 74,340. Eight more casualties took the death toll in the pandemic to 1,222.

Out of tally of 74,340, a total of 67,475 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.77%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.6%.

On Sunday, 278 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with maximum, 205 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Sunday, maximum of 146 cases were reported from Dehradun district. With two positive cases, Bageshwar district reported the least number of cases on Sunday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 21,188 Cocid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (12,064), US Nagar (10,278) and Nainital (8,482).

The state health department has so far tested 13.27 lakh people of which results of over 13,800 are pending.

