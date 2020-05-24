Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘As good as dungeon’: Gujarat high court on condition at Covid-19 hospital

‘As good as dungeon’: Gujarat high court on condition at Covid-19 hospital

Gujarat reported 396 more Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 13,669.

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers and their families stand in a queue waiting for buses to move towards the railway station to board a train to their home state, in Ahmedabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Gujarat high court lashed out at the state government, saying the conditions at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad is “pathetic” and it is “as good as a dungeon, may be even worse”.

The court’s made the observation on Friday, it was made available on Saturday. The court had taken suo motu congnizance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital recorded 377 Covid-19 deaths till Friday.

The division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and IJ Vora came down hard on the Vijay Rupani government on conditions prevailing at the hospital, and said it was “distressing and painful”.



“It is very distressing and painful to note that the condition prevailing, as on date, in the Civil Hospital, is pathetic... We are very sorry to state that the Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, as on date, appears to be in an extremely bad shape,” the court observed.

“As we said earlier that the Civil Hospital is meant to treat the patients. However, it appears that as on date, it is as good as a dungeon. May be even worse than a dungeon. Unfortunately, the poor and helpless patients have no option,” it said.

Gujarat reported 396 more Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 13,669.

A state government official said the count includes 6,169 patients who have been cured and discharged and 829 deaths.

Nine districts in Gujarat reported fresh cases on Saturday, with Ahmedabad reporting 277 cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad district reached 10,001.

Death toll of Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad has risen to 669, while in Surat it has risen to 60, the second highest in Gujarat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel
May 24, 2020 13:19 IST
New Delhi’s RML hospital dean tests Covid-19+ve, put under home quarantine
May 24, 2020 13:20 IST
IIT- Kanpur to promote all students based on their performance in semester
May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 6 years of Heropanti, see pics
May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.