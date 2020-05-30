As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July

In north India, schools normally remain closed for summer holidays from mid May to the end of June. (File photo for representation)

Schools and colleges which have been shut for over two months now will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories in the second phase of the exit from the lockdown in July.

The schools, colleges and educational centres in India have been shut since March 25 after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. MoHFW will prepare SOP for these institutions,” the order said.

In north India, schools normally remain closed for summer holidays from mid May to the end of June.

Religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls which have been shut since the lockdown began on March 25 will be permitted to open from June 8, according to the Union home ministry’s new guidelines on Saturday for phased re-opening of areas outside containment zones.

The guidelines came a day before the fourth phase of the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 ends on Sunday.

“In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the home ministry order said.

There have been demands for opening religious places from various quarters. Uttarakhand had recently asked that it be allowed to resume its pilgrim tourism. The lockdown also meant that there was no Eid namaz anywhere in the country earlier this month.

