As India fights Covid-19, 3-month extension for health secy Preeti Sudan

The central government carried out a reshuffle of the top echelons of the bureaucracy on Sunday, giving health and family welfare secretary Preeti Sudan a three-month extension in the key post as it kept the focus of the exercise firmly on the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) .

Rajesh Bhushan, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has been appointed officer on special duty in the department of health and family welfare.

In Bhushan’s place, the secretary of the department of border management in the ministry of home affairs, Nagendra Nath Sinha, will take charge as secretary of rural development, which too is a key post at a busy time in the agricultural cycle and amid efforts to protect the countryside from the coronavirus after an exodus of migrant workers from the cities back to the villages .

“A reshuffle was due, but the focus has been on bolstering the departments that are fighting the Covid-19 from the front,” a Department of Personnel and Training official told Hindustan Times.

Sudan was set for superannuation on April 30. She has been instrumental in coordinating anti-Covid-19 measures between the Centre and states during the Coronavirus outbreak, in formulating preventive measures and keeping her department abreast of the latest developments on the pandemic.

“She has been with the ministry ever since the disease broke out,” a ministry official told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity. “She is familiar with all the facts of the case and it is better for her to continue as new officers would have had to familiarise themselves with the details from scratch. She has played a crucial role in managing the pandemic.”

The move will ensure continuity in the ministry, said former secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shailaja Chandra.

“The role of the health secretary spans across a wide canvas. During the Covid-19 pandemic it is essential to maintain continuity and see that the coordination that has been established runs seamlessly. Any sudden changes are avoidable,” Chandra said. “To oversee the containment of a highly contagious pandemic, it is paramount that the drill laid down with the States and expert institutions is implemented while managing the execution of fresh Government policies. It is good there is continuity in the coming 3 more months.”

In other changes, Amit Khare, who is presently the secretary,department of higher education in the ministry of human resource development, has been given additional charge of the post of secretary, information and broadcasting (I&B). Khare has earlier served an I&B secretary. The present I&B secretary, Ravi Mittal, has been appointed secretary in the department of sports, ministry of youth affairs and sports.

In the department of consumer affairs, ministry of consumer affairs and food and public distribution, Leela Nandan will replace secretary Pawan Kumar. Nandan is a 1987-batch, UP cadre officer who was earlier special secretary in the ministry of road transport and highways. Kumar has been appointed special secretary (logistics) in the department of commerce.

Tarun Bajaj, presently an additional secretary in the Prime Minsiter’s Office, will take over as the secretary of department of economic affairs, ministry of finance. Anita Karwal, chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education, will take charge as secretary, department of school education and literacy, ministry of human resource development.

On the superannuation of Arun Kumar Panda, secretary, ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, the role will pass on to Arvind Kumar Sharma, presently an additional secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The present secretary of road transport and highways,Sanjeev Ranjan, will take over as the secretary, ministry of shipping. Armane Giridhar, presently an additional secretary in the cabinet secretariat, has been appointed in his place.

Special secretary in the ministry of women and child development Ajay Tirkey will take charge as the secretary on the superannuation of the incumbent Rabindra Panwar. Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, presently special secretary of NITI Aayog, will take charge as secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, special secretary and establishment officer, department of personnel and training, will take over from the incumbent secretary of steel Binoy Kumar on his superannuation.