As India logs lowest Covid cases since July, a look at the declining trend in states

The number of daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India has been seeing a consistent dip since weeks. On Sunday, 18,732 cases were added to the nationwide tally, which have been the lowest since July. The daily fatality count has remained below 300 since Saturday. The Union health ministry pointed out that all states and Union territories (UTs) in the country have a recovery rate of more than 95 per cent, adding that India’s cumulative recoveries are highest in the world. Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala - which were once severely hit by the pandemic - are now witnessing significant drop in the daily Covid-19 cases which has led to decline in the total number of active cases.

Here is a look at how all these 5 states/UTs are reporting a declining trend in the number of infections:

Delhi: The national capital for the past three weeks has been witnessing a decline in its daily Covid-19 case count. On Saturday, 655 fresh cases were added, the lowest ever in over four months. From December 21-23, the daily tally remained below the 1,000-mark. As many as 803 cases were added on December 21, the lowest since August 17, 939 cases on December 22 and 871 cases on December 23. The tally of active cases has also come down from 7,267 on Friday to 6,921 on Saturday.

Maharashtra: The state on Saturday logged 2,854 fresh Covid-19 cases- almost 600 lower than Friday’s count. The recovery rate is nearing 95 per cent with over 1.8 million people being discharged/cured in total and the active cases dropping to 58,091. Mumbai’s Dharavi, once a Covid-19 hotspot, did not report a single case on Friday for the first time since April 1. Being one of the densest urban settlements in the world, Dharavi has only 12 active cases at present.

Telangana: Telangana has one of the highest recovery rates (over 97 per cent) in the country. On Saturday, the state reported 317 fresh cases - 201 lower than that of Friday’s coronavirus tally. The total cases stand at 284,863 out of which nearly 277,000 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu: The daily recoveries from Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu have been exceeding the number of fresh cases. On Saturday 1,019 people tested positive while nearly 1,100 people got cured of the disease. Fourteen districts in the state have added new cases in single digits while 34 districts recorded zero deaths. Over 13 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state till now.

Kerala: The first coronavirus infection in India was detected in Kerala in January 2020. Since then, the state has added over 735,000 cases. However, the active cases are just at 63,927 and nearly 669,000 people have been cured. Like Tamil Nadu, the daily recoveries in Kerala are also exceeding the number of fresh cases registered. The state health department has tested over 7.6 million samples till now out of which 35,586 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

