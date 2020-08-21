As India records highest recoveries, research talks about when it will hit Covid-19 peak

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a migrant worker, who returned to Delhi from his native state, for a rapid antigen test at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, on August 17. (File Photo/August)

India touched another peak of the highest recoveries of Covid-19 cases in a single day on Friday as 62,282 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours, according to Union health ministry.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 21.5 lakh-mark till Friday (21,58,946).

The ministry said that the country’s recovery rate has now soared past 74 per cent (74.28 per cent as on August 21). This is bolstered by 33 states and Union Territories reporting recovery rate more than 50 per cent, it said.

The ministry further added that India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89 per cent.

So what about India hitting the peak of the Covid-19 infection? Has it already happened? Or are we close to it? The State Bank of India (SBI) analysed these aspects in its Ecowrap where it presented the latest Covid-19 situation in the country.

The SBI report, released on August 17, said that India has reported 10 lakh cases (or 58,000 daily cases on an average) from July 30 to August 15.

“Still it’s a major question as to when will India reach its peak? Based on the select countries peak data and recovery rate we believe that India can technically reach its peak when its recovery rate will cross 75% mark, the average benchmark across countries,” the SBI Ecowrap said.

The report further said that there is no link between recovery rate and peak rate “as Brazil reached its peak rate at a recovery rate of 69 per cent”.

It also described the situation in different states. “In India the situation of every state is quite unique. In some states it is expected that the peak has already been passed (like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, etc.) while in other states (like Maharashtra, WB, etc.) it is yet to arrive.”

The SBI report further said that at least 22 of the 27 states are yet to witness a peak. “The states that seems to have crossed the peak are: Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, J&K and Tripura.”