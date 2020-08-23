As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family

Goa Congress has said that it is absurd to question the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi (ANI Photo)

The Goa unit of Congress party has firmly sided with the Gandhi family in the midst of a storm raging inside the grand old party over the question of leadership and restructuring of the organization.

The Goa Congress on Sunday said that the party needed to unite behind the Gandhis to defeat the BJP, echoing a sentiment expressed by several party leaders, who expressed their disagreement with another group within the party that triggered the debate by seeking sweeping changes in the organization including devolution of centralized power through collective leadership.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted to say that it was important to unite behind the leadership.

“The Nation looks at @INCIndia as peoples (sic) voice in critical times of Covid Pandemic. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress Party keeping everyone united during crisis. Lets (sic) us discuss how to strengthen her & @RahulGandhi ji’s hands to defeat the divisive @BJP4India,” Kamat said in a tweet.

His tweet was retweeted by state Congress president Girish Chodankar while other party workers shared tweets with the hashtag #IstandwithRahulGandhi.

Chodankar called the demand for a restructure “absurd”.

“We should stand unitedly with our President & support #RahulGandhi who is exposing the misdeeds of this Govt becoming [a] common man’s voice. At a time when the Gandhis are fighting to help people facing the wrath of the Coronavirus on one hand and on the other fighting to save the Democracy of Our great Nation. A demand for a restructure at this point is absurd,” Chodankar said in a series of tweets.

The Goa leadership, despite being depleted by the exodus of more than two thirds of the MLAs, is gearing up to take on the BJP in the 2022 assembly polls that are little more than a year away. The party is expected to field a host of fresh faces to replace those who have since exited the party.