Sections
Home / India News / As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path

As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path

BMC has confirmed that it hasn’t received any warning from Centre or the state about locusts heading to Mumbai.

Updated: May 28, 2020 17:27 IST

By Badri Chatterjee | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Trees and fields have turned brown after locusts settled on them. (HT Photo)

The Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) under the Union agriculture ministry clarified on Thursday that there is no locust swarm heading for Mumbai and that the predators were currently restricted to eastern Maharashtra.

“The invasion is restricted to parts of eastern Maharashtra with districts in Vidarbha affected in the state. The wind direction from Madhya Pradesh is favourable for their movement and food availability in these zones,” said KL Gurjar, deputy director, LWO.

From Wednesday onwards, reports accompanied by unverified photographs across social media said a locust attack was expected in Mumbai from Gujarat from Thursday morning onwards.

“Though locusts can survive in humid conditions of Mumbai, there is no warning for the city as the wind direction will not allow locusts’ movement to the coastal city from Gujarat,” said Gurjar.



He added that the department was constantly monitoring the movement of the swarms and prior alerts were issued to the state but not for Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan region.

“No such warning has been given for the Konkan region including Mumbai so far,” he said.

The insecticide officer, Rajan Naringrekar, of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed they had not received any alerts from the state or central bodies about any locust attacks in the city.

Double whammy for Covid gripped Maharashtra, now in throes of locust swarms

The state agriculture department,too, confirmed that there was no indication of locust movement towards Mumbai. “We are constantly getting updates from the Locust Warning Organisation, and no such warning or alert has been issued for Mumbai,” said Suhas Diwase, agriculture commissioner, Maharashtra.

“The wind direction is currently such that the swarms are present only towards eastern Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh border zone. If there was any indication of their movement to Mumbai, we would have issued an alert to district authorities but no such information has come to us so far.”

The India Meteorological Department’s aerodrome meteorological division in Santacruz (for civil aviation services) said there was no visible difference in visibility on Thursday. “If there was a large locust swarm, it would have been spotted by us but nothing like that has been identified by us,” said Sunil Kamble, scientist, IMD.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Japan says economy worsening rapidly even as shutdowns ease
May 28, 2020 18:00 IST
2 Covid-19 fatalities in Ludhiana, Amritsar
May 28, 2020 18:00 IST
Western Australia chief lashes out as Perth misses India Test
May 28, 2020 17:58 IST
Covid-19: UK launches ‘test and trace’ system to ease lockdown
May 28, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.