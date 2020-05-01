As migrant workers prepare to go home, Karnataka CM requests them to stay

The Karnataka government said that it intends to resume the economic activities soon and has met representatives from the associations of commerce and industries in this regard. (Photo @BSYBJP)

Even as Railways started running special trains to take migrant workers home, chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to them to stay back.

Greeting the workers on the occasion of labour day, Yediyurappa claimed that the state government had stood by the workers during this time of crisis. He further emphasised that the Covid-19 situation in the nation is much better as compared to other countries.

The Karnataka government also said that it intends to resume the economic activities soon and has met representatives from the associations of commerce and industries in this regard.

It also said that the government had appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries. It therefore appealed to them that they stay back.

However, later in the evening, the state government issued a notification in line with the union home ministry’s orders outlining the procedures for persons intending to leave Karnataka to other states as well as come to the state from other parts of the country.

People can apply online and each application will get a unique identification number and they will be screened by health authorities and permitted to travel by road or train only after that.

Meanwhile the state recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 589. Out of this, 251 have been discharged and there have been 22 deaths.