Home / India News / ‘As per the Indian culture’: Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

‘As per the Indian culture’: Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

“Since it is a holy and sacred place, we have appealed to the devotees come to the shrine dressed in civilised attire, or as per the Indian culture,” he said.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Pune

When contacted, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate told PTI on Tuesday that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees.

The Saibaba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has put up boards appealing to devotees to be dressed in a “civilised” manner, or as per the “Indian culture”, when they come to the sacred place to offer prayers.

He said the appeal was made after devotees complained that some people come to the shrine, located at Shirdi in Ahmedanagar district, in “objectionable” attire.

