Sections
Home / India News / As PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, he seeks a promise

As PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, he seeks a promise

PM Modi asked a UP citizen to ensure that his children are educated and he should to write to the PM every year informing him about the progress.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 12:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi wanted Tilak Ram to give an assurance that he would make sure that his kids grow up well-educated. (Twitter/@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought a promise from a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district as launched Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, a job scheme for migrants workers in the state.

PM Modi asked Tilak Ram, who talked about his experiences and gave feedback, to allow his children to complete their education.

“You must promise me to let your children study as much as possible. Will you do it? You must let them study even if you face adversity,” the Prime Minister said.

“Will you write to me every year about your children’s education and how your children are faring? So, you will have to fulfil this promise. You must do it for the country’s progress,” he said.



The Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, which was launched by PM Modi virtually, will cover 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which has seen more than 30 lakh migrant labourers return home following the lockdown in the country. 

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the virtual launch of the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan.

It will be undertaken as part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that the Prime Minister started on June 20 for 116 districts in six states in the country, 

Officials have said that the Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities.

They have said the target of providing work has been given to different departments with a focus on 25 categories of works.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to axe Obamacare
Jun 26, 2020 12:42 IST
Cough, fever most prevalent symptoms of Covid-19: Study
Jun 26, 2020 12:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh’s effort in fighting Covid-19 unprecedented, praiseworthy: PM Modi
Jun 26, 2020 12:38 IST
Women’s World Cup heads Down Under in 2023
Jun 26, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.