As temperature drops, Patna’s air quality also deteriorates

With a dip in temperature, the air quality in Patna is approaching an alarming level as the city recorded poor air quality on both Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Patna, based on six monitoring stations across the city, stood at 292 which was classified as poor.

Of the six monitoring stations, Danapur recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 412 which fell under the severe category, followed by IGSC Planetarium Complex which recorded very poor air quality with an AQI of 331. While Muradpur,. Rajbanshi Nagar, Samanpura and Shikarpur air monitoring stations recorded an AQI between 240 and 280, all falling under the poor category.

Muzaffarpur also recorded poor air quality with an index of 261 while Gaya recorded moderate air quality with AQI of 152.

On Monday, air quality of Patna remained poor with an AQI of 252 which was moderate till Sunday.

For regulating air pollution during winters, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has taken several initiatives which will yield desirable result in coming years.

Officials of the control board said that deterioration of air quality is linked with dip in mercury. Patna logged a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

BSPCB chairman Ashok Ghosh said, “When the temperature falls, dust particles rise along with winds, turning the air quality comparatively poorer. Air quality starts worsening from rainy season and peaks during winter every year. Besides, geographical factors are also responsible for worsening air quality as Patna is situated near the Gangetic plain where alluvial soil is in abundance. During winters, soil particles rise, contributing to air pollution.”

“We have introduced green technology at 60% brick kilns to reduce emission of hazardous gas. In the next two years, we expect to achieve 100% target. Besides, we are also working to concretise kuchcha pavements”, Ghosh added.

Meanwhile, environmentalist in the city appealed the residents not to burst crackers in the on-going wedding season to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Ramapati Kumar, chief executive officer of the Centre of Environment and Energy Development (CEED), said, “Poor air quality causes respiratory illnesses on prolonged exposure. With the wedding season on, people burst crackers, which leads to air and noise pollution. Vehicular movement and construction work have also gained momentum with the lift of lockdown. Environmental pollution cannot be reduced without active involvement of the public. Wearing face mask is the only way to avoid inhaling toxic pollutants.”