As Unlock 1 kicks in, govt lists ‘Covid-19 appropriate behaviours’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man gets his haircut done by a beautician wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in New Delhi, on June 3. (Reuters File Photo)

A day after allowing services to resume under relaxations provided during Covid-19 lockdown, the government offered a list of dos and dont’s.

Titled ‘COVID Appropriate Behaviours’, the list was posted on Union health ministry’s Twitter feed.

From following social distancing to avoding spitting in public places, it gives a long list of things to follow:

• Greet without physical contact

• Maintain a distance of six feet in public places

• Wear reusable handmade masks/face cover all the time

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

• Cover nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing

• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

• Do not chew tobacco, khaini etc or spit in public places

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Avoid unnecessary travel

• Do not discriminate against people affected by Covid-19, their caregivers or anyone supporting the fight against Covid-19

• Keep the number of guests to the minimum if social event cannot be postponed

• Do not visit crowded places and avoid mass gatherings

India on Tuesday reported another surge in the number coronavirus disease cases. The country recorded 9,987 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the overall tally to 2,66,598, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active cases in the country is 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 have been cured or discharged, the health ministry update at 8 am showed.

The number of those killed by the disease reached 7,466 on Tuesday after 266 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.