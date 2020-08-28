As water levels rise in lakes, BMC says ‘no water cut in Mumbai from Saturday’

There will be no water cut in Mumbai from Saturday as the water levels in the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai have reached 95.19 percent. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the withdrawal of the water cut on Friday afternoon.

On August 5, the BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai, the seven lakes had 37.36 percent useful water content as opposed to the same time in 2019 when the lakes had 89.96 percent useful water content. This was reduced to a 10 percent water cut on August 21, after the water levels in the seven lakes crossed the 85 percent mark. The seven lakes are Tansa, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tulsi, Vehar and Modak Sagar.

On Friday, the BMC announced, “Due to heavy rains in the last few days, water storage has increased in the catchment area of 7 lakes which supply water to the BMC area. As of 6 am today (Friday), the total water storage in all the seven lakes has reached 95.19 percent. Taking this into consideration, the BMC administration has decided to withdraw the water cut which was implemented from 5th August 2020. Accordingly, regular water supply will be provided to BMC area from 29th August 2020.”

The BMC also decided to regularize the water supply to villages and areas in Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation that receive their water supply from the Mumbai civic body’s lakes.

As of Friday morning, there was 13,77,690 million litres of water in the seven lakes, amounting to 95.19 percent of useful water content. This is as opposed to the 13,95,663 ML water or 96.43 percent available the same time last year.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres per day (MLD), against a demand of 4,200 MLD. After the 20 percent water cut, the BMC supplied 3,080 MLD of water to Mumbai, according to information from the BMC.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems: the Vaitarna system, which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system which supplies water to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.