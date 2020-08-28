Sections
Home / India News / As water levels rise in lakes, BMC says ‘no water cut in Mumbai from Saturday’

As water levels rise in lakes, BMC says ‘no water cut in Mumbai from Saturday’

On Friday, the BMC announced, “Due to heavy rains in the last few days, water storage has increased in the catchment area of 7 lakes which supply water to the BMC area.”

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 18:00 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Image for representation. (AFP)

There will be no water cut in Mumbai from Saturday as the water levels in the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai have reached 95.19 percent. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the withdrawal of the water cut on Friday afternoon.

On August 5, the BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai, the seven lakes had 37.36 percent useful water content as opposed to the same time in 2019 when the lakes had 89.96 percent useful water content. This was reduced to a 10 percent water cut on August 21, after the water levels in the seven lakes crossed the 85 percent mark. The seven lakes are Tansa, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tulsi, Vehar and Modak Sagar.

On Friday, the BMC announced, “Due to heavy rains in the last few days, water storage has increased in the catchment area of 7 lakes which supply water to the BMC area. As of 6 am today (Friday), the total water storage in all the seven lakes has reached 95.19 percent. Taking this into consideration, the BMC administration has decided to withdraw the water cut which was implemented from 5th August 2020. Accordingly, regular water supply will be provided to BMC area from 29th August 2020.”

Also read: 346 policemen in Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours



The BMC also decided to regularize the water supply to villages and areas in Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation that receive their water supply from the Mumbai civic body’s lakes.



As of Friday morning, there was 13,77,690 million litres of water in the seven lakes, amounting to 95.19 percent of useful water content. This is as opposed to the 13,95,663 ML water or 96.43 percent available the same time last year.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres per day (MLD), against a demand of 4,200 MLD. After the 20 percent water cut, the BMC supplied 3,080 MLD of water to Mumbai, according to information from the BMC.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems: the Vaitarna system, which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system which supplies water to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Brand Factory store in Mohali mall to pay Rs 1.6 lakh fine for unfair trade practices
Aug 28, 2020 18:49 IST
Hold NEET, JEE as per schedule for students’ benefit: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 28, 2020 18:48 IST
JEE-NEET row: Mamata challenges PM Modi to take impromptu opinion of students on ‘Mann ki Baat’
Aug 28, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe
Aug 28, 2020 18:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.