Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Asean-India summit on November 12 to focus on boosting trade, connectivity

Asean-India summit on November 12 to focus on boosting trade, connectivity

The summit between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will be held on the margins of the 37th summit of the 10-member grouping

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:24 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the virtual Asean-India Summit on November 12 to discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas such as connectivity, trade and maritime issues.

The summit between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will be held on the margins of the 37th summit of the 10-member grouping. Vietnam is the current chair of Asean. Leaders of all 10 Asean states will participate in the summit with India.

The summit will review the status of the Asean-India strategic partnership and assess the progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education, and capacity building, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

Also Read: ASEAN nations to sign China-backed trade deal amid US presidential uncertainty



The leaders will discuss ways to strengthen Asean-India engagement, including through the Asean-India Plan of Action for 2021-25. The Covid-19 crisis, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the summit.



The Asean-India Summit provides an opportunity for the two sides to engage at the highest level, and Modi attended the last summit held in the Thai capital of Bangkok in November 2019.

The Asean-India strategic partnership “stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilisational ties” and India’s “Act East” policy, underlining the centrality of Asean, reflects the importance New Delhi attaches to engagement with the grouping, the ministry said.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which the 10 members of Asean are set to sign with five other partners of the grouping, is also expected to figure in the discussions as several of the Southeast Asian states are still keen on roping in India for the pact, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

India pulled out of the proposed trade pact last year, saying it didn’t fit in with the country’s national interests. The members of Asean intend to sign the agreement with Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, while leaving the door open for India to join at a later stage.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Nov 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Nov 11, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Second sero survey: samples to be taken from three civic hospitals
Nov 11, 2020 16:33 IST
Grounded Malaysian pilot’s noodle shop is a hit among people
Nov 11, 2020 16:32 IST
Trump loyalists appointed to Pentagon jobs after Esper firing
Nov 11, 2020 16:31 IST
Diwali gifting: Health and safety become top priority
Nov 11, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.