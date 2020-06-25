Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ASHA workers in Maharashtra may get pay hike for working during Covid-19 crisis

ASHA workers in Maharashtra may get pay hike for working during Covid-19 crisis

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the ASHA workers have been assigned the task of surveillance in urban and rural areas and the state government now plans to give them an incentive for their work.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

ASHA workers while doing survey at the red zone areas of coronavirus in Nagpur. (ANI File Photo )

As many as 65,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra are likely to get a monthly pay hike of Rs 2,000 as an incentive for their hard work during the time of the Covid-19 crisis, a government official said.

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month, he said.

“State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has finalised a proposal for their salary hike which would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. If the proposal is cleared, the ASHA workers would get a monthly hike of Rs 2,000,” the official from the health and family welfare department told PTI on Wednesday.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here



Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the ASHA workers have been assigned the task of surveillance in urban and rural areas and the state government now plans to give them an incentive for their work.



As of now, their salary structure includes a basic payment of Rs 2,000 each contributed by the state and the Centre along with additional payment as per their efficiency and the number of people they cover (as part of various government welfare schemes), the official said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“Now, the state wants to increase its contribution by Rs 2,000,” the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rupee set to crash past record, says ex-Reliance forex head Thiagarajan
Jun 25, 2020 10:40 IST
Mr Bean is here to spread word on how to protect yourself from Covid-19, people love the video
Jun 25, 2020 10:33 IST
Trailing oil demand in India shows economy not fully recovered
Jun 25, 2020 10:32 IST
Riya Sen says she was sexualised at the age of 16
Jun 25, 2020 10:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.