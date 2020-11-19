Sections
Home / India News / Ashok Chaudhary appointed Bihar Education Minister after Mewalal Choudhary steps down

Ashok Chaudhary appointed Bihar Education Minister after Mewalal Choudhary steps down

Mewalal Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of Nitish Kumar's new term as Bihar chief minister.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Patna

Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary . (ANI file photo)

Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was on Thursday given additional charge of the education department, following the resignation of Mewalal Choudhary over corruption allegations.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan appointed Ashok Chaudhary as the education minister on the recommendation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mewalal Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of Nitish Kumar’s new term as Bihar chief minister.

Also Read | 30-minute-long closed-door meeting with CM led to Bihar minister Mewalal Choudhary’s resignation

In 2017, Mewalal was suspended from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

“An accusation is proven only when a charge sheet is filed or a court gives an order and none of the two is there to prove the allegations against me,” Mewalal said on corruption charges levelled against him.

Mewalal is an MLA from Tarapur who was suspended from the JD(U) in 2017 but was re-inducted later.

