Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis

The Two BTP members were among 101 lawmakers that attended the Congress legislature party meeting at a Jaipur hotel on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A regional party with two MLAs that withdrew support from the Congress government in Rajasthan has announced that it will now back chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The CM received letters of support from the Bharatiya Tribal Party this evening.

“Both the Bharatiya Tribal Party of India (BTP) MLAs announced their support to the government by meeting with their state executive officials and discussing their demand,” Ashok Gehlot tweeted after the party called on him.

 

Velaram Goghra, BTP’s Rajasthan chief, had said earlier that the party has been giving issue-based support to the Congress and if the government meets their demands, they will consider supporting it in case it comes to a floor test. He added the BTP voted for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections last month after the government promised to meet its demands.



The Two BTP members were among 101 lawmakers that attended the Congress legislature party meeting at a Jaipur hotel on Tuesday. They later left the hotel saying they would take a call on supporting the party at an “appropriate” time.

Claiming the support of over 100 MLAs, Gehlot has alleged that his former deputy Sachin Pilot has been conspiring to dislodge the government from the day of its formation in December 2018. The CM, in an interview to a TV channel, said Pilot had only 12-15 MLAs with him. With the addition of two more MLA, Gehlot, it appears, has further improved his numbers.

In the 200-member house, the majority mark is 101. The BJP has 72 MLAs and has been gingerly watching the developments in the state. The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to dislodge the state government.

