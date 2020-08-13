Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow

Bolstered by the return of 19 rebel MLAs, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot countered the BJP’s no-confidence motion move by announcing that his government will seek a trust vote in the House assembly. The session begins tomorrow.

Per rules, if the CM moves a confidence motion, it overrides the no-confidence motion moved by any other member.

HT had reported on Wednesday that CM Gehlot is likely to seek a trust vote despite the rebel legislators returning to the Congress as the move will give a breather of six months to the party to set its house in order, people familiar with the development said.

The party thinks that a floor test is the only way to send across a message of unity after a tumultuous month marked by an intense tussle that triggered political uncertainty in the western state.

The decision to seek bring in the trust vote was announced by Gehlot at the Congress legislature party meeting chaired by him.

“We would have proved the majority without the 19 dissident MLAs but it would not have made us happy. Apne toh apne hote hai,” the CM said at the meeting, further underscoring the spirit of “forgive and forget”mantra, which he reiterated again today aimed at highlighting his accommodative stance.

At the meeting, all MLAs raised their hands to show unity on the CM’s call to stay united.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot had led a rebellion against Gehlot, seeking a change in the party’s leadership in Rajasthan. At the CLP meeting held at his residence, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

After the meeting, KC Venugopal, general secretary, said: “Everything went on well. Now, the Congress is united. We will fight against the BJP’s bad politics. Tomorrow in Vidhan Sabha Congress party will stand united and will fight out.”

With 72 MLAs, the BJP does not have the numbers to challenge the Gehlot government on the floor of the House. The BJP, while the Congress’ internal feud was on full public display did not push for any trust vote, seems to have had a change of heart as the rebels returned home.

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government won’t last long.

The decision to move the no-confidence motion was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting in the afternoon.

After the meeting, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters that the motion of no confidence will be moved in the assembly session beginning Friday. He said the proposal was being finalised.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the law and order situation is badly deteriorating. Attempts were made to link those, who were arrested by the SOG (Special Operations Group) over allegations of conspiring to topple the government, with BJP but the government failed in this. We will mention all these issues in the proposal,” Kataria said.