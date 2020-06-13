Sections
Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP on ‘poaching’ attempt

Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP on ‘poaching’ attempt

Meanwhile, state Congress president Pilot said the party has a comfortable mandate to win two of the three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 07:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP was attempting to topple the state government like in Madhya Pradesh. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo )

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that a complaint has been lodged with special operations group (SOG) to probe alleged attempts to topple the state government by poaching Congress legislators through money transfers.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the opposition party in the state, the CM said at a press conference, “In Rajasthan, if the BJP leaders are making calls to Congress and independent MLAs, what should we call it,” in an apparent reference to the toppling of Congress governments in Karnataka and then Madhya Pradesh.

This has come after Congress chief whip in the state assembly Mahesh Joshi filed a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau on Wednesday, seeking action against those allegedly trying to topple the government.

Reacting to deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s statement that he had not received any complaint of horse trading, Gehlot said, “I am the leader of the house and the chief minister and if something has been learnt, it would have come from a source. How can this be disclosed?”



Hitting out the BJP of indulging in politics amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, Gehlot said, “They toppled the government in Madhya Pradesh and now something similar is being planned in Rajasthan. They (BJP) are exposed in public.”

Meanwhile, state Congress president Pilot said the party has a comfortable mandate to win two of the three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections. “Both the party candidates will win and there is no doubt on this,” he said.

Congress spokesperson and the Rajasthan observer for Rajya Sabha elections Randeep Surjewala said, “There is no compulsion on any legislators and they all want to stay together. If someone comes to your house to commit theft then you will safeguard your house from thieves. If thieves are coming to steal democracy then it is our responsibility to protect democracy.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “The horse trading word is used by Congress and they have such history. People connect with BJP for its ideology. Congress leaders have lost faith in their leadership, and the party is blaming BJP for this.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Final gift’: Widow of Chinese Covid-19 whistleblower doctor gives birth
Jun 13, 2020 07:58 IST
Telangana Police rescue 5-year-old girl made to work as domestic help, abused
Jun 13, 2020 07:45 IST
First Sikh woman to graduate from US Military Academy at West Point
Jun 13, 2020 07:44 IST
Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP on ‘poaching’ attempt
Jun 13, 2020 07:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.