Sections
Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot loyalists return to Jaipur hotel ahead of Rajasthan trust vote

Ashok Gehlot loyalists return to Jaipur hotel ahead of Rajasthan trust vote

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists returned to the Fairmont hotel in Jaipur, Sachin Pilot’s supporters were not invited.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:39 IST

By Sachin Saini| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Congress MLAs show the victory sign upon their arrival at Jaipur International Airport in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Himanshu Vyas //HT PHOTO)

The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan will stick to its plan of holding a floor test in the forthcoming session of the state assembly despite Sachin Pilot and his band of 18 MLAs returning to its fold, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The day of the floor test will be decided by the business advisory committee which is expected to meet Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Congress MLAs loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot returned to Jaipur’s Fairmont hotel from Jaisalmer. Pilot’s flock of MLAs were, however, not invited to Fairmont Hotel, where the Gehlot loyalists will stay till the assembly session starts on August 14, leaders said.

Until two days ago, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government was facing a majority crisis in the assembly, but the situation now seems to be under control with the return of rebels.



A senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity said the fact that although the party earlier had the numbers in its favour, it wasn’t enough to be in a comfortable zone. “The entire political crisis is being witnessed by the public. A message is needed to be sent that the government is safe and promises made will be fulfilled – a floor test would be held for the same,” he said.

The leader also said that the BJP’s alleged Operation Lotus that sought to topple the government might be on hold for now but it would return.

“A floor test by the government will leave no space for such threats for at least next six months. The BJP used all means such as misuse of ED, IT and CBI and horse trading to destabilize the government. Our objective is to save the democracy and the elected government,” he said.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said, “I am happy that the Congress members stood united like a family to serve the people. The Opposition was challenging the majority of the government. We want that they only should ask for a floor trust, rest it is for the business advisory committee to decide.”

Political analyst Narayan Bareth said Congress wants to take no risk. “The ruling party is still keeping an eye on rebels because they may still not have faith in them. They would also want to convey to the rebels that they aren’t dependent on them. In addition, the floor test will give them a breather for six months.”

BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said Congress’ agenda for convening the assembly session was to remove the rebel MLAs.

“No one is aware of the conditions under which they have returned, but it seems that the government was under pressure from the high command and has accepted them,” Sharma said.

He said the fight between Gehlot and Pilot is still on and they are working to show each other down. “The BJP neither asked nor will ask for a floor test. Let them do whatever they want to do – this is their internal issue,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Aug 12, 2020 20:28 IST
Monsoon man(e)ia: Get healthy hair at home in a jiffy!
Aug 12, 2020 20:22 IST
Remembering Rahat Indori: A friend, brother, and poet
Aug 12, 2020 20:19 IST
International Youth Day: WHO issues advice to youth amid Covid
Aug 12, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.