Sections
Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’

Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’

Earlier, the MLAs were staying at a luxury resort outside Jaipur.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Alleging that the “rate of horse trading” had increased after the date of announcement of assembly session from August 14, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has now moved his MLAs to Jaisalmer, some 500 Kms away from state capital Jaipur.

The MLAs had been camping at a hotel outside Jaipur since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis. Charter planes have been hired to take the legislators to the new destination. The MLAs will be moved in batches.

CM Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session. He added that rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raat Akeli Hai review: Nawaz’s knives are out in nail-biting Netflix film
Jul 31, 2020 12:34 IST
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Jul 31, 2020 12:33 IST
Eid al-Adha 2020: Unique mehndi designs to try this Bakrid
Jul 31, 2020 12:25 IST
Mumtaz was shining star who formed a hit combination with Rajesh Khanna
Jul 31, 2020 12:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.