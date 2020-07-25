Ashok Gehlot to meet Governor shortly with fresh proposal for Assembly session

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media outside the Governor’s residence, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will meet Governor Kalraj Mishra at 4pm to submit a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session

Gehlot had earlier called a meeting of his council of ministers at 4pm at his residence to rework a proposal to the Governor over calling a session of the state assembly.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss the objections raised by Governor Mishra in holding an assembly session.

Gehlot had chaired a meeting of the cabinet on Friday night to discuss the points raised by the governor on its earlier proposal.

Earlier Saturday, Gehlot at the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont hotel Gehlot said the Congress party will not let BJP succeed in their “conspiracy”, sources claimed.

“We will go to the President’s house if needed. We will stage dharma outside the PM house if required,” Gehlot said according to a person familiar with the CLP meet.

The chief minister who had already met the governor twice this month, had accused him on Friday of dithering on calling the assembly session despite repeated requests to do the same

Meanwhile the Congress held demonstrations against the BJP across the state on Saturday amid the ongoing political crisis with party workers demanding that the governor should call an assembly session soon.

The Congress workers accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the Gehlot government.

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “We have the mandate. The governor is head of the family and we do not want any differences.”

The minister said it was the government’s right to call an assembly session but it wasn’t getting permission for it