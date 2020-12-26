Ashwini Kumar Choubey seeks CM Nitish Kumar’s help to end strike of Bihar’s junior doctors

Around 1,000 junior doctors from nine government medical colleges in the state went on an indefinite strike from December 23 in support of their demand of a raise in their monthly stipend. (PTI PHOTO.)

Agitating junior doctors of government medical colleges of Bihar received a shot in the arm on Friday when Union minister of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that he would seek chief minister Nitish Kumar’s intervention to resolve the issues leading to the strike.

Choubey was in Patna to inaugurate the two-day national seminar organised by the Government Ayurveda College and Hospital, Patna, on ‘the role of rasaushadhi in management of Covid-19’.

The Union minister appealed to the junior doctors to call off the strike for the sake of embattled humanity, as he would soon talk to the CM and resolve their demands for hike in their stipend.

Around 1,000 junior doctors from nine government medical colleges in the state went on an indefinite strike from December 23 in support of their demand of a raise in their monthly stipend. They are demanding an increase in the monthly stipend for PG courses to Rs 80,000 in the first year, Rs 85,000 in the second year, and Rs 90,000 in the third year. They currently get Rs 50,000, Rs 55,000, and Rs 60,000 for the three years respectively.

Earlier, speaking at the seminar, the Union minister assured all possible help to develop the college as a national level institution. He also said that his ministry would support the state government’s initiative to build another Ayurvedic institution at Rajgir.

Choubey lauded the concept of Ayurvedic therapy and said that herbs always played an important role in curing various types of infections since time immemorial. “Ayurveda and Yoga help human beings develop immunity against many unexplained diseases,” he added.

Principal of the College Dineshwar Prasad, Superintendent Vijay Shankar Dubey and many prominent Ayurveda experts from across the country participated in the seminar.