Sections
Home / India News / ASI, 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir

ASI, 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir

Srinagar An assistant sub-inspector and three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said Sunday.The encounter was...

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Srinagar An assistant sub-inspector and three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said Sunday.

The encounter was triggered after the three terrorists attacked a checkpoint manned by police and CRPF officials in Pantha-Chokh area of Srinagar late on Saturday night, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said. The attackers opened fire and attempted to snatch the rifles of the security personnel, he added.

The militants opened fire when security personnel cordoned the area. “The fire was retaliated by the forces in which one militant was killed initially,” he said.

“During the exchange of fire we lost a brave and daring officer of our lead SOG team, Babu Ram. He was an experienced member of our SOG team and had been involved in operations for a long time. We pay our tributes to this brave jawan,” he said.



The officer said that the encounter continued till early morning after security forces tried to convince the militants to surrender. “But the firing started again during which the other two terrorists were also killed,” Singh said.

The terrorists were identified as Saqib Bashir Khanday, Umar Tariq Bhat and Zubair Ahmad Shiekh. The three were affiliated with the proscribed outfit LeT, the DGP said. “One of the militants was a commander who was involved in terror activities for some time. He was active for the past one and a half years,” he said.

The DGP hailed the efforts of the security forces. “Our alert forces not only averted a major tragedy but also succeeded in a major operation,” he said.

A wreath laying ceremony was held for the ASI at District Police Lines Srinagar.

In the last three days, 10 militants have been killed in three separate encounters.

Three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and an Army soldier were killed on Saturday in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On Friday, four militants were killed in a joint encounter by the army and paramilitary forces in Shopian district of the Valley.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
Aug 31, 2020 01:24 IST
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
Aug 31, 2020 00:28 IST
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
Aug 31, 2020 00:55 IST
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

Boseman’s last tweet becomes most-liked tweet ever
Aug 31, 2020 02:00 IST
66-year-old booked for sodomising 4-year-old grandchild in Mumbai
Aug 31, 2020 01:37 IST
2 brothers drown in Kamvari river near Mumbai
Aug 31, 2020 01:36 IST
Digitalisation of lower courts in Mumbai a distant dream; lockdown adds to existing woes
Aug 31, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.