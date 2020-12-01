ASI dies by suicide in Bastar’s Bijapur district

On Sunday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly ended his life in neighboring Sukma district, while a police constable shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bijapur. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

An assistant sub-inspector posted in Bijapur district of Bastar region allegedly died by suicide due to unknown reasons on Monday.

The body of the ASI was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in the village in the district. According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot and a police team started investigating the reason behind the drastic step.

“Prima facie, it seems the ASI, who was in his 40s, died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and the reason behind his step is being ascertained,” an official said.

