ASI unearths 9th century Shiva Lingam at Vietnam temple site

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unearthed a Shiva Lingam, or representation of the Hindu deity Shiva, dating back to the 9th century during restoration work at Vietnam’s Cham temple complex.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the development underscored the “civilisational connect” between the two countries and was a “great cultural example of India’s development partnership”.

“Reaffirming a civilisational connect. Monolithic sandstone Shiv(a) Linga(m) of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011.”

The Cham temple complex, a part of the UNESCO world heritage site of My Son in Quang Nam province of Vietnam, was built in the 9th century AD during the reign of King Indravarman II along with the famous Dong Duong Buddhist monastery in the same region.

A four-member ASI team is currently engaged in the fourth season of restoration and conservation work at My Son. This year’s work schedule runs from January to June. Over the past three seasons, ASI has restored temples in two different groups at the complex, and the team is now working on the third group of temples.

“During the current restoration work at the temples, ASI team found the Shiva Lingam. It is a monolithic structure with decorative patterns of very exquisite cultural value,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

“Before this, six other Shiva Lingams were found in the My Son temple complex. But the latest find is believed to be the most magnificent.”

French experts discovered the temple complex in a dilapidated condition in 1903-04. During excavations at that time, French archaeologists described the presence of a Shiva Lingam in the group of temples that is currently being renovated.

However, due to limited excavation capabilities in those days, this Shiva Lingam could not be recovered. Subsequently, political disturbances and wars in Vietnam led to the destruction of the temple complex.

The external affairs ministry created a new Development Partnership Division in January to coordinate and undertake culture and heritage conservation projects abroad, including identification, planning, and implementation of schemes in consultation with technical agencies.

The new division will also act as a repository of all such projects being undertaken by India abroad, and be instrumental in the dissemination of information of projects and cooperation in culture and heritage.