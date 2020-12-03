Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Asia needs flexible LNG deals not linked to oil prices: Dharmendra Pradhan

Asia needs flexible LNG deals not linked to oil prices: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan said gas buyers and sellers need to adjust to changing market dynamics after lower spot gas prices in last two years have encouraged buyers to favour short-term and spot deals instead of long-term oil-linked deals.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 19:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

India’s top importer Petronet LNG is renegotiating pricing of gas bought under long-term deals with Qatar (Reuters File Photo)

Asia needs flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with no links to oil prices to reflect changes to the market as demand recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

Pradhan said gas buyers and sellers need to adjust to changing market dynamics after lower spot gas prices in last two years have encouraged buyers to favour short-term and spot deals instead of long-term oil-linked deals.

“The LNG price determination for Asian consumers is still oil-linked, and this requires an urgent revision,” Pradhan said at an International Energy Forum event.

India, the world’s fourth largest liquefied natural gas importer, is aiming to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.3% and is investing $60 billion by 2024 to strengthen infrastructure.



The country’s top importer Petronet LNG is renegotiating pricing of gas bought under long-term deals with Qatar, after a spot price slump made oil-linked long-term deals unattractive.

“There is greater recognition to immediately address the rigidities in its marketing structures in LNG sector,” the minister said referring to clauses like destination restriction.

He said refined fuels and gas demand in India has recovered to pre-Covid levels and he hoped the country will remain a key global energy demand center.

India is doubling its natural gas grid to 34,500 kilometers and increasing annual gas import capacity to 61 million tonnes by 2022 from the current 42 million tonnes, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls
Dec 03, 2020 18:59 IST
Farmers’ Protests Live Updates: No changes will be made to MSP, assures Tomar
Dec 03, 2020 19:11 IST
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST

latest news

US pandemic death toll mounts as danger season approaches
Dec 03, 2020 19:23 IST
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
Dec 03, 2020 19:18 IST
NASA shares video of the Sun created using pics captured for over 20 years. It’s mesmerising
Dec 03, 2020 19:20 IST
Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker goes into exile, plans to travel to UK
Dec 03, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.