‘Ask BJP,’ says Nitish Kumar on why Sushil Modi was dropped from Bihar cabinet

For the first time, Bihar will have two deputy chief ministers, and the BJP’s veteran leader Sushil Modi is not one of them.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the decision to replace Sushil Modi, who has been in the chair of Bihar’s deputy chief minister for the maximum period since 2005, was taken by the BJP. “They should be asked about this,” Kumar said after his swearing-in ceremony in Patna.

In a surprise element, the BJP introduced the two deputy CM formula in Bihar, after it did the same in Uttar Pradesh and many other states where it is in power. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been chosen as the deputy CMs. Sushil Modi may get a post in the Centre, reports said.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, 14 ministers inducted into cabinet

This move is being seen as a first indication that though JD(U) will have its leader as the CM, BJP might wield more power in the government. And the way has been paved by the votes — while the BJP won 74 seats, the JD(U) won only 43 seats.

On the formation of the new government, Nitish said, “Based on the public decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people.”

Also Read: Chirag Paswan congratulates Nitish Kumar and BJP. But for two different reasons

After the name of the two deputy CMs became public after the NDA meeting on Sunday, Sushil Modi said he would remain a party worker and no one can take away that post. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the party worker,” Sushil Modi tweeted.

