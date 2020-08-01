‘Ask LG Baijal not to stop it’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on allowing hotels, weekly markets

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking immediate directions to LG Anil Baijal to allow reopening of hotels and weekly markets in the national capital.

Sisodia, in his letter to Shah, wrote that 8 per cent of Delhi’s business and employment are hit due to the coronavirus disease outbreak. “Due to the closure of weekly markets, five lakh families are sitting at home. Now when they are hopeful that with control over coronavirus in Delhi they will get an opportunity to restart their business, binding them under the decision of closure is unfair to Delhi’s economic situation and hopes of lakhs of people,” Sisodia wrote.

“I request you to change your decision and direct LG to immediately accept the proposal by the chief minister. Delhi government will again send a file on this matter to him on Tuesday ; I request you to ask LG not to stop it,” Sisodia wrote in his letter to the home minister.

“If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of economy will improve,” the deputy chief minister wrote in his letter.

Sisodia’s letter comes a day after Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital, saying the Covid-19 situation continues to be “fragile” and the threat is still “far from over”.

Baijal on Friday had overturned Aam Aadmi party government’s decision to open hotels and allow for weekly bazars under Unlock 3, the third phase of the gradual lifting of curbs announced to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“The matter was discussed with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and it was agreed that while there has been improvement, pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over. Therefore, a cautious and conservative approach is required,” said a source from the Lt Guv’s office.