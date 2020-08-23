Sections
Aspirants of JEE, NEET under tremendous mental pressure, Congress leader writes to PM Modi

A petition was filed on August 7 by 11 JEE/NEET aspirants seeking postponement of the exams to be held in September 2020. However, the Supreme Court on August 17 dismissed the plea.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (ANI file photo)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for deferment of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams as a caution against the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I am constrained to flag your attention into a subject which involves lacs of students of our country who are poised to appear for JEE & NEET examination, you must appreciate the fact, that there is no respite of corona pandemic in our country and more so infection is surging ahead day by day much to the worry of us,” Adhir Ranjan Chodhury wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

“The aspirants of national examination are under tremendous mental pressure as to how they could be remained immune to the infection while attending the examination physically. Right at this pandemic situation their concerns should be given due consideration,” he wrote.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury letter to PM Narendra Modi.

Several politicians have requested the prime minister to take up the JEE and NEET matter in his hands and postpone the exams after the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting these exams, had announced that the JEE-Main will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET for undergraduate courses on September 13.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has refused to defer JeEE & NEET exams further saying it will affect next year’s academic calendar.

