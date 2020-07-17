Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Assam: 100 patients break out of Covid care centre; block highway over food, water

Assam: 100 patients break out of Covid care centre; block highway over food, water

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kailash Kartik along with police rushed to the facility in Changsari on Thursday and asked the patients to clear the highway and return to the centre so that the matter could be resolved through discussions, they said.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Guwahati Assam

A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI)

Around a hundred patients broke out of a Covid Care Centre in Assam’s Kamrup district and blocked National Highway 31, alleging that they were not being provided with proper food and water, officials said.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kailash Kartik along with police rushed to the facility in Changsari on Thursday and asked the patients to clear the highway and return to the centre so that the matter could be resolved through discussions, they said.

Tension prevailed in the area, however, after assurance the patients returned to the centre, an officer said.

The patients alleged that they were not being provided with food and water and the condition of the beds was also not up to the mark as 10-12 of them were being kept in a single room.



The deputy commissioner assured them that their allegations will be looked into and efforts made to address them, the officer said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said if the patients are not happy at the Covid care facility, they can opt for home quarantine.

“We have brought them to the facility so that they can be cured and they do not infect others. If they are not happy there, they can sign the undertaking and go under home quarantine,” he said at a press conference.

The health workers are on duty day and night and there may have been some delay as they are overburdened, he said.

“In other states, even the testing is conducted on payment but in Assam, the entire expenditure -- from testing to their stay and food -- are borne by the state government,” Sarma added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 5, film continues to run in Japan
Jul 17, 2020 14:03 IST
Never Have I Ever, Extraction register strong viewership numbers on Netflix
Jul 17, 2020 13:59 IST
Hardik shares new family pic with wife Natasa and their many pets
Jul 17, 2020 13:56 IST
Here’s how painting develops children’s cognitive, artistic abilities
Jul 17, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.