Assam announces new Unlock rules with relaxations on night curfew, travel from Aug 16

Weekend lockdown prohibiting movement of individuals at all times will continue to remain in place on Saturdays and Sundays in Assam. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Assam government on Thursday issued a fresh set of Unlock guidelines with relaxations on night curfew and inter-district movement.

According to an order issued by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, the fresh guidelines will come into force from 5:00 am on August 16 and will remain valid till 9:30 pm of August 31.

“All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm between Monday and Friday. Restriction of one side of the street is withdrawn,” said the order.

Earlier movement of individuals was prohibited from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, but now the timing has been changed from 9:30 pm to 5:00 pm allowing more time to open businesses and movement of people.

Inter-district movement of passenger vehicles and people, which was earlier allowed only on Mondays and Tuesdays, will now be allowed between Monday and Friday with vehicles plying with 50% capacity.

City buses and other modes of public transport have been allowed to operate subject to maintenance of social distancing and 50% capacity.

Weekend lockdown prohibiting movement of individuals at all times will continue to remain in place on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, in view of Independence Day celebrations movement of individuals will be allowed on August 15 (Saturday) between 6:00 am and 5:00 pm subject to maintenance of Covid-19 protocols including social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing of face masks at public places.

Like earlier, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and all other similar places of public gathering will remain closed.

All social, political, sports, academic, entertainment, religious functions and all other large congregations shall remain banned.