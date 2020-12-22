Sections
Assam cabinet approves Bill to make Bodo associate official language of state

The Bill is expected to be tabled in the next assembly session scheduled later this month. It would be the last session of the assembly before the polls expected in March-April next year.

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

An Assam cabinet meeting being held in Guwahati on Tuesday. (TWITTER/ @CMOfficeAssam)

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved the Assam Official Language Amendment Bill for making Bodo (in Devanagari script) an associate official language of the state.

The development comes 11 months after signing of the third Bodo peace accord between the Centre, Assam government, four Bodo rebel groups and two Bodo organizations, which included declaring Bodo as associate official language as one of the clauses.

According to the Census 2011, there are around 14.16 lakh Bodo speakers in Assam (4.53% of the total population of the state).

The Bill is expected to be tabled in the next assembly session scheduled later this month. It would be the last session of the assembly before the polls expected in March-April next year.



The cabinet also approved setting up of the Bodo Kachari autonomous welfare council-another clause of the Bodo accord signed in January this year.

A proposal for amendments to the Autonomous Council Acts of Kamtapur, Motak and Moran was also approved wherein provisions were introduced for formation of interim governments.

Land acquisition through direct purchase in way of negotiated settlement for improvement of state highways and major district roads was also approved by the cabinet.

