Assam clamps Section 144 along Indo-Bangla border in Cachar district

Assam clamps Section 144 along Indo-Bangla border in Cachar district

The decision follows reports on movement of extremist elements in the area.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:15 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Prohibitory orders and night curfew have been clamped in areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district. (Representational Photo/PTI)

Apprehending movement of extremist elements, the district administration in Assam’s Cachar district has clamped Section 144 of Cr. PC in areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

In a statement on Monday, the government said the order was issued on Saturday by deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli. In her order, the deputy commissioner also promulgated night curfew along the border areas. The order will remain in force for a period of two months.

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between sunset and sunrise within one kilometer radius of Indo-Bangladesh border. No person shall move on the Surma river and on its high bank within the limit of the territory in actual control of India,” said a release issued by the district administration.

“In view of extremist elements out to create law and order problems in the district and also unauthorized movement of commodities, including cattle from the district through the areas surrounding the district borders, the order has been promulgated,” it added.

From now no person shall be allowed to ply boats on the Surma for fishing purposes and prior permission for fishing has to be obtained from the circle officer at Katigorah.

No one would also be allowed to carry commodities like sugar, rice, edible oil, wheat, salt etc. on any vehicle including handcarts and rickshaws between sunset and sunrise within 5 km inside the district’s boundary with Bangladesh.

