Sections
Home / India News / Assam CM asks Centre to extend lockdown by 2 more weeks

Assam CM asks Centre to extend lockdown by 2 more weeks

Guwahati: The Assam government has written to the Centre to extend the Covid-19 lockdown by two more weeks, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.During his last video conference...

Updated: May 15, 2020 14:31 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

Guwahati: The Assam government has written to the Centre to extend the Covid-19 lockdown by two more weeks, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

During his last video conference with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought suggestions regarding the lockdown and the states were asked to submit written proposals by May 15.

“We have prepared our proposals and submitted them. We made one thing clear – that we want the lockdown extended by another two weeks beyond May 17 and requested the same,” Sonowal told a news conference here.

Without elaborating on details, Sonowal said besides taking up the issue of extending the lockdown and how it should be implemented, the state government had sought a financial package from the Centre to tide over the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.



“During the video conference, we apprised the PM about steps taken to fight the pandemic and revive the economy. We also sought financial support from the Centre,” he said.

According to a study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), industries and the government in Assam suffered losses of Rs 1,000 crore a day during the lockdown. Sonowal said his government hasn’t carried out a separate study of losses incurred by individual sectors.

The state government will try to provide jobs to the thousands of workers who had returned to Assam from across the country, he said. There is no estimate as yet on how many workers are expected to return to the state.

“These youth are Assam’s skill force. They are our assets and not liabilities. Based on recommendations of the economic task force constituted by the government, we will try to boost our industries and agro-economy and try to rehabilitate them,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
May 15, 2020 13:03 IST
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
May 15, 2020 13:27 IST
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
May 15, 2020 11:35 IST
Extend lockdown by another 2 weeks after May 17: Assam CM to Centre
May 15, 2020 13:35 IST

latest news

Assam CM asks Centre to extend lockdown by 2 more weeks
May 15, 2020 14:31 IST
Badrinath shrine opens amid lockdown, first prayers performed on PM Modi’s behalf
May 15, 2020 14:27 IST
NTA UGC NET June exam 2020 date extended to submit application till May 31
May 15, 2020 14:24 IST
CBSE directs schools to introduce art-based project work for classes 1-10
May 15, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.