Assam CM condoles death of Paswan, terms him stalwart of Indian politics

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 following illness. He was 74. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / HT Archive)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and termed him a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards India’s development.

Paswan, 74, passed away here at a hospital, where he was admitted for past few days.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ji, a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. “My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers in this hour of grief,” Sonowal tweeted.