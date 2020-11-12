Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Abetment to suicide case: Assam CM reaches out to Thackeray, seeks better security for Arnab

Abetment to suicide case: Assam CM reaches out to Thackeray, seeks better security for Arnab

Sarbananda Sonowal’s request came after the family of Goswami, who hails from Assam, met him over alleged inadequate security cover for the journalist

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:44 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (HT file)

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to provide adequate security to journalist Arnab Goswami.

The request came after the family of Goswami, who hails from Assam, met Sonowal over alleged inadequate security cover for the journalist.

“Talked to Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray ji and requested him for adequate security arrangements for renowned journalist Arnab Goswami,” Sonowal tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

“I talked to him as Mr Goswami’s family members approached me and intimated that there is not enough security provided to him,” he added.

The editor-in-chief of Republic TV, who was in judicial custody in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai for a week in connection with an abetment to suicide case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Sonowal had earlier condemned Goswami’s arrest and had demanded his immediate release. “A black day for India democracy. I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist Arnab Goswami by Mumbai police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately,” the CM had tweeted on November 4.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nov 12, 2020 08:45 IST
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Nov 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Nov 12, 2020 02:27 IST
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
Nov 12, 2020 08:12 IST

latest news

Team from Odisha selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021
Nov 12, 2020 09:26 IST
Ankita Lokhande shares romantic video with boyfriend Vicky Jain
Nov 12, 2020 09:22 IST
IMF eyes new relationship with biggest shareholder after Biden win
Nov 12, 2020 09:24 IST
Sensex slips over 150 points in opening session, Nifty remains above 12,700
Nov 12, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.