Assam CM reviews measures undertaken for reducing Covid-19 spread in Kamrup

As many as 696 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, 423 from Guwahati city.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 08:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also took stock of various measures undertaken for reducing spread of coronavirus in the district and rest of the state at a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College, according to Assam CMO. (ANI file photo)

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reviewed Covid-19 induced lockdown scenario in Kamrup Metro district.

He also took stock of various measures undertaken for reducing spread of coronavirus in the district and rest of the state at a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College, according to Assam CMO.

Sonowal has entrusted Secretary of General Administration Dept to inquire into the fire that broke out in Janata Bhawan on July 7 and submit a report with recommendations for upgrading arrangements for mitigation of fire & emergency situations at the building.

As many as 696 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, 423 from Guwahati city.



The total number of cases in the state rise to 14,032 including 8,726 discharged cases, 5,281 active cases and 22 deaths, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

