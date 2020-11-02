Sections
Assam CM writes to Amit Shah over intensified border row with Mizoram

Assam CM writes to Amit Shah over intensified border row with Mizoram

As per an official statement, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, who died in custody in Mizoram.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while expressing concern over the boundary row, asked the police to remain alert and thwart all designs that have the potential to vitiate peace and order along the border, an official statement said. (ANI file photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the tension with Mizoram as a person from the Cachar district died in custody in the neighbouring state.

Sonowal expressed condolences over the death of Intazul Laskar, who was “abducted by the miscreants” from the Lailapur Border Outpost area of Cachar district along Assam- Mizoram border, an official statement said.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

“It may be noted that following the sequel of boundary rows along Assam-Mizoram border, Chief Minister Sonowal sent the details of the incidents to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today,” it added.



The statement, however, did not mention the contents of the letter to Shah.

The Mizoram Police, however, has claimed that Laskar was a well-known drug peddler who was apprehended on Sunday evening when he crossed the border to deliver a consignment and he later died at a health facility.

Following the death, Sonowal directed Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to rush to the area and take stock of the situation.

Situation along Assam-Mizoram border continues to be tense

“Chief Minister Sonowal also talked to Deputy Commissioner, Cachar district Keerthi Jalli and took stock of the prevailing situation,” the statement mentioned.

Sonowal, while expressing concern over the boundary row, asked the police to remain alert and thwart all designs that have the potential to vitiate peace and order along the border, it added.

Tension has been prevailing along the border since October 17 after miscreants allegedly damaged 18 temporary huts and three semi-urban dwelling units, following which several rounds of talks were held between officials of Assam, Mizoram and the central government.

