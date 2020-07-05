Assam crosses 10,000-mark, over 21,000 cases in Karnataka: Covid-19 state tally

Health workers thermal screen a woman during a door-to-door screening for coronavirus in a slum in Pune, Maharashtra. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In another sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, India has reported 24,850 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the national Covid-19 tally to 673,165. As per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health, 409,082 people have recovered from the deadly contagion across the country - over 60% of the total infections in the country. The Covid-19 death toll in India stands at 19,268.

Assam has reported a total of 10,668 Covid-19 cases and has joined states with over 10,000 coronavirus cases. Karnataka continues to report a surge in Covid-19 cases as total infections breached the 20,000-mark in the state.

With over 2 lakh cases, Maharashtra continues to lead the state tally followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported over 1 lakh cases till date.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 200,064 on Sunday. Over 108,082 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 8,671 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 107,001 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,450 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 60,592.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 97,200 on Sunday. As many as 68,256 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 3,004 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

The state has seen Covid-19 cases reach 35,312 on Sunday. The state has seen 25,406 people recover from coronavirus while 1925 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 26,554 while the number of recoveries has touched 18,154. The state’s death toll stands at 773.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 22,312 coronavirus cases. While 11,537 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 288 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 21,549 coronavirus cases till date while three hundred and thirty-five people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 9,244 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 21,231 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 14,166 recover from coronavirus while 736 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 19,532 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 447 while 15,640 patients have recovered.

Haryana

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 16,548 while the death toll stands at 260. Over 12,257 people have recovered from the contagion in Haryana.

Situation in other states

Over 14,600 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. Andhra Pradesh has 17,699 Covid-19 patients. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has crossed 11,000, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 8,246.

In Odisha, cases have jumped to 8,601 while Assam has reported over 10,000 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 6,109, and the number of cases in Kerala is 5,204. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,000 cases.

States with less than 3,000 casesNagaland, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya is the lone state with less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.