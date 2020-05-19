Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Assam exported agri-products worth Rs 357 crore during lockdown, says CM

Assam exported agri-products worth Rs 357 crore during lockdown, says CM

Sarbananda Sonowal had visited the Maloibari area in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday where he interacted with farmers and took stock of agricultural activities. Agriculture minister Atul Bora also accompanied him.

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:57 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that everyone should popularise local products in order to revive the country’s economy. (ANI)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed on Tuesday that the state had exported agricultural products worth Rs 357 crore, despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed in end-March to contain the spread of raging coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Sonowal visited the Maloibari area in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday where he interacted with farmers and took stock of agricultural activities. State agriculture minister Atul Bora also accompanied him on the field trip.

“It gives me great hope to know that nearly Rs 357 crore worth vegetables, fruits, etc. have been exported from Assam during the lockdown period. It’s only through agriculture that we have to overcome all challenges and build an ‘Atma Nirbhar Assam’ (self-sufficient Assam),” he tweeted.

No details of the areas to which the products were exported and how much each of the 33 districts in the state earned was disclosed in the press release that was put out about the CM’s visit to Maloibari.



“I believe agriculture and animal husbandry sectors have a huge role to play in Assam’s future growth. Our farmers and entrepreneurs need to focus on capturing markets not just in other states, but also in our neighbouring countries,” Sonowal said in an interaction with media persons during the visit.

The CM directed the state agriculture department to provide seeds to farmers by October every year in a bid to ramp up their production. Sonowal emphasised that everyone should popularise local products, which will revive the country’s economy, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thoughts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok account gets banned for ‘glorifying’ acid attack
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Gajraj Rao urges people to stop rumour mongering amid Covid-19 crisis
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Cancel final year college exams, state education dept writes to UGC
May 19, 2020 20:37 IST
‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’
May 19, 2020 20:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.