Sections
Home / India News / Assam flood kills 5 more; 36 lakh affected

Assam flood kills 5 more; 36 lakh affected

One person each died in Dhubri, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Kamrup districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Guwahati Assam

The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102. (PTI)

Five more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 36 lakh people across 28 districts are now affected, an official bulletin said on Friday.

One person each died in Dhubri, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Kamrup districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its bulletin.

More than 39.8 lakh people in 27 of the 33 districts in the state were affected by the deluge on Thursday, it said.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102. While 76 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the bulletin said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MP Congress suffers another jolt, one more MLA resigns from state assembly
Jul 17, 2020 20:02 IST
Punjab plans to take Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana online
Jul 17, 2020 20:01 IST
DU data leak: Students lodge FIR yet feel unsafe
Jul 17, 2020 20:00 IST
Elderly woman’s purse snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 34
Jul 17, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.