Assam flood situation continues to be grim; Centre assures Rs 346 crore as relief

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 26 of the state’s 33 districts are still reeling under floods. Nearly 45,000 people uprooted by flood waters are still taking shelter in 391 relief camps.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:18 IST

By Utpal Parashar| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Children walk past cattle on an embankment in a flooded area in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam. (REUTERS)

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Wednesday with over 26 lakh people across the state still affected.

Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat held a video conference with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the situation and measures taken to help affected people.

“To effectively manage relief and rehabilitation works, the union water resources minister assured that an amount of Rs 346 crore would be released immediately from his ministry to Assam government as the first installment under flood management programme (FMP),” said a release from CM’s office.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 26 of the state’s 33 districts are still reeling under floods. Nearly 45,000 people uprooted by flood waters are still taking shelter in 391 relief camps.



Two more deaths due to drowning were reported from Barpeta and Morigaon districts on Wednesday taking the total number of deaths to 87 this season. Flood waters continue to inundate 1.15 lakh hectares of crop area in the state.

As per a bulletin by Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara and Sankosh rivers continued to flow above the danger mark at several places.

According the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) authorities, 90% of the park spread over 430 sq km is under water. A total of 120 wild animals including 9 rhinos that have drowned have died in and around the park this season.

