Sections
Home / India News / Assam flood situation deteriorates, 2 lakh people in 7 districts affected

Assam flood situation deteriorates, 2 lakh people in 7 districts affected

Nine thousand people affected by the floods have taken shelter in 35 relief camps set up in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Goalpara and Tinsukia districts

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:36 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Guwahati

People outside their house in a flood-affected village in Nalbari district of Assam on Tuesday. (PTI)

Nearly two lakh people in seven districts in Assam have been affected by floods as incessant rain across much of the state worsened the situation on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 229 villages in 17 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been affected by floods.

A total of 1,94,916 people have been affected by floods and nearly 9,000 of them are taking shelter in 35 relief camps set up in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Goalpara and Tinsukia districts.

A total of 1,007 hectares of crop area has been submerged due to flooding and around 16,500 domestic animals and poultry affected, the ASDMA said.



Most rivers in the state continued to remain in spate with the Jia Bharali and Brahmaputra flowing above the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nematighat (Jorhat) respectively.

Meanwhile, three persons from a single family were killed due to a landslide at Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Incessant rainfall in the past couple of days has affected large parts of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased persons. He directed district officials to move people to safer areas to protect them from floods and landslides.

The situation in the region is likely to remain grim for the next few days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya from May 26 to May 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

350 migrants jump off trains to escape quarantine in Bihar, 180 detained
May 26, 2020 21:40 IST
SAI guidelines restricts coaches above 65
May 26, 2020 21:40 IST
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
May 26, 2020 21:36 IST
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
May 26, 2020 21:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.