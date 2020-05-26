Assam flood situation deteriorates, 2 lakh people in 7 districts affected

People outside their house in a flood-affected village in Nalbari district of Assam on Tuesday. (PTI)

Nearly two lakh people in seven districts in Assam have been affected by floods as incessant rain across much of the state worsened the situation on Tuesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 229 villages in 17 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been affected by floods.

A total of 1,94,916 people have been affected by floods and nearly 9,000 of them are taking shelter in 35 relief camps set up in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Goalpara and Tinsukia districts.

A total of 1,007 hectares of crop area has been submerged due to flooding and around 16,500 domestic animals and poultry affected, the ASDMA said.

Most rivers in the state continued to remain in spate with the Jia Bharali and Brahmaputra flowing above the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nematighat (Jorhat) respectively.

Meanwhile, three persons from a single family were killed due to a landslide at Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Incessant rainfall in the past couple of days has affected large parts of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased persons. He directed district officials to move people to safer areas to protect them from floods and landslides.

The situation in the region is likely to remain grim for the next few days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya from May 26 to May 28.